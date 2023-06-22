Bethesda Soccer Club alum, Andi Sullivan, has been named on the roster of the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. She is one of four Washington Spirit players to be named to the women’s national team and it will be her first World Cup

The World Cup will be held in Australia and New Zealand. The USWNT’s first game will be against Vietnam on Friday, July 21 at 9 p.m. EDT. [My MCM]

Unexpected Stage Company closing after 13 years in Montgomery County

The local, non-profit theater company, Unexpected Stage Company, has closed its curtains for the last time. The company struggled to return to live shows amid the COVID-19 pandemic and financial and time constraints led to the closure.

The company put on theater events and artist retreats for over a decade and was funded by the Arts and Humanities Council of Montgomery County and the Maryland State Arts Council. One of the founding artistic directors, Christopher Goodrich told the DCist, “It’s not really a mourning. No one can take it away from us that we did this thing.” [DCist]

Uptick in ticks expected in the DC area this summer

Experts are warning there may an increase in ticks around the region this summer due to the mild winter, allowing more ticks being born. Tick season typically lasts through October.

The best was to prevent ticks, is to wear long-sleeved clothing and use insect repellent with 20% or more of DEET. “The first place to check would be on the legs, around the cuffs of socks [and] pants,” said Dr. Alexandra Yonts, a pediatric infectious disease physician at Children National Hospital in D.C. [NBC 4]

Today’s weather:

Cloudy during the day, with 70% rain showers in the evening. High of 72 degrees.

