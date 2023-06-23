Montgomery County’s 3rd annual Pride in the Plaza festival will take place at downtown Silver Spring’s Veterans Plaza this Sunday.

The free event celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride Month runs from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will include a resource fair and marketplace, free health screenings and monkeypox vaccines, craft and art projects, performances, and more.

[Montgomery Community Media]

Teen jogger fights off attacker in Chevy Chase, police say

The Maryland-National Capital Park Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was assaulted while jogging in Chevy Chase. Chevy Chase announces John Nesky as new police chief

A man approached the victim while driving and asked her if she wanted a ride, according to police. When she said no, the man got out of the car and grabbed her before attempting to sexually assault her, according to police. She was able to fight the assailant off before he drove away toward East-West Highway, police say.

Advertisement

Police say the man appeared to be in his 20s and was riding a white Ford vehicle, potentially a Crown Victoria.

[WTOP]

Montgomery County Fire Department warns of fires due to lithium-ion batteries

Advertisement

Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein told NBC4 he’s concerned about the potential for an increase in fires caused by lithium-ion batteries. The fire department believes a 2022 fire in a Silver Spring apartment may have been started by an e-bike battery.

“What we experience in the fire service is the days and times when these devices get damaged, the activities when these devices go into thermal overload or have a malfunction event, where an extreme amount of energy is released very, very rapidly,” Goldstein said.

Lithium-ion batteries can be found in phones, laptops, toys, cordless tools and more.

Advertisement

[NBC4]

Today’s weather

High of 75 degrees with a 40% chance of showers in the afternoon

Advertisement

In case you missed it…

Chevy Chase’s incoming police chief John Nesky will address brutality

Aspen Hill apartment complex buyout saves hundreds from displacement

Advertisement

MCPS joins federal lawsuit against social media giants