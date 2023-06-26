With car thefts up 84% since 2022, Montgomery County police recently announced it will be relaunching its stolen car taskforce. The specialized unit will be solely dedicated to curbing carjackings across the county, with a particular emphasis on hotspot areas like Silver Spring, Wheaton and Bethesda.

The unit was disbanded in 2021 due to budgetary restrictions. The newly revised taskforce will start with around half a dozen police detectives and crime analysts who will focus not only on fighting crime, but educating drivers on how to avoid being a target. [Fox 5]

As of Sunday, Metrobus riders commuting between 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. can request their driver make a “courtesy stop,” allowing them to disembark between the bus’s designated stops and shorten their walk home.

The new offering is part of a broader county effort to make its buses safer for residents, particularly during the dark hours of the night. Metrobus drivers will be allowed discretion in determining whether the rider’s courtesy stop request is safe to execute. [MyMCM]

Minimum wage increases take effect July 1

Due to nationwide inflation rates, Montgomery County is set to raise its minimum wage beginning in July. The statewide minimum wage is also expected to increase next January.

As of July 1, anyone working for a company with more than 50 employees will make at least $16.70 an hour, the new minimum wage for large Montgomery County companies. Mid-sized and small companies will experience similar minimum wage increases. Beginning January 1 of next year, all Maryland companies will be required to pay employees a minimum of $15 an hour. [WTOP]

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy with thunderstorms in the afternoon. Temperatures reaching 90 degrees with humidity peaking at 78 percent.

