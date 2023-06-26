The Montgomery County Council unanimously voted June 20 to cap the county’s development impact tax rate for transportation and public school improvement at 20%. The tax is placed on new development projects in the county to help provide more funding for transportation and public school improvement projects.

The council was required by county law to vote on a cap for the increase after the county’s director of finance, Michael Coveyou, published new impact tax rates as of May 1. The county’s impact tax rate is adjusted yearly based on inflation, in keeping with county law.

Transportation impact tax rates must be calculated “based on the annual average or increase in the published construction cost index inflation over the most recent two calendar years,” according to county staff reports. The school impact tax rate is based on Montgomery County Public Schools “current unit cost of school construction coupled with the student generation rate by housing type,” per county staff reports.

The new rates for transportation will increase by 9.47%. School impact tax rates will increase depending on the type of unit in the development and whether the development is considered to be in an “infill” or “turnover” area. Under these parameters, the rate will go up by anywhere between 41.3% to 129.2%, according to county staff reports.

“The rate increases for the transportation rates and, especially, the school rates are significantly larger than past biennial adjustment updates,” the county legislative memorandum says.

The council’s decision will cap the inflation rate at 20%.

"What this does now is fix the high substantial tax rates, but gives the council an opportunity next year as well again to look at that with more of a deeper dive," said Ludeen McCartney-Green, a county legislative attorney.

Councilmember Will Jawando (D-At-large) proposed an amendment that would cap inflation at 25%. Councilmember Kristin Mink (D-Dist. 5) initially backed Jawando’s amendment, but later withdrew her second after more discussion amongst the council. Jawando ultimately supported the bill without the amendment, but said he hopes the council will return to a more thorough discussion on more ways to increase funding sources for school projects.





Councilmember Marilyn Balcombe (D-Dist. 2) said she supports the legislation as an interim measure, but the county needs to look at how to address housing affordability as well as school improvements without hurting constituents financially.

“The situation is we have competing priorities. We know we need school construction, but we also know that we’re in a housing crisis. When the impact taxes increase, one of two things happens–very likely both–one is less housing is built because it’s more expensive for builders to build that housing. Or, that cost gets passed on to the consumer, which increases the cost of housing,” Balcombe said. “However, we do need a broader look at how schools are funded. We need increased funding for school construction, but we must tackle housing affordability.”

Councilmember Kate Stewart (D-Dist. 4) led discussion of the legislation as chair of the government operations committee.

“We’ve been having conversations as a body–looking not just at developers and people who are looking to build housing in our communities, but for renters and other folks–about what these huge spikes [in tax rates] do and the uncertainty it causes in our community,” Stewart said. “We need people to continue to keep building houses, and we talked about needing to make sure people can stay in their homes and not be displaced.”

Stewart said the council’s decision will not impact any of the school projects the council has already agreed to fund as part of the Capital Improvement Program (CIP). She said this is because the council passed the recordation tax increase during the budget process to close the gap in the CIP.

Opinions on the cap were mixed among local organizations as well as county staff.

The Maryland Building Industry Association submitted written testimony to the council asking for an amendment to lower the cap to between 12% and 14%. At a public hearing earlier in the month, Laura Stewart, representing the Montgomery County Council of PTAs, supported Jawando’s amendment to cap the tax at 25% for greater schools funding.

The county’s Office of Legislative Oversight (OLO) said the legislation would positively impact the county’s economy by “reducing operating expenses for certain commercial and residential developers” in its Economic Impact Statement. However, the OLO said in its Racial and Social Justice Impact statement that the legislation would negatively impact racial and social equity in the county.

“In the short-term, the Bill would generally benefit developers who are disproportionately White with decreased tax payments, while likely diminishing the quality of school facilities for BIPOC students who account for most of the Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) enrollment. The negative RESJ impact likely outweighs any positive impacts that could exist from increased revenue for transportation capital projects generated through this Bill in the short term,” the statement said.