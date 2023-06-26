This story was updated at 4:29 p.m. with additional details from MCPD spokesperson Casandra Tressler.

Montgomery County experienced a surge of violent crimes totaling five shootings and two stabbings between Friday and Sunday—including a poolside shoot out at a Gaithersburg apartment complex and a stabbing in Bethesda late Sunday.

Saturday around 12:45 p.m., police responded to the Walker House apartment complex in Gaithersburg for reports of multiple shots fired. Witnesses told police two groups of individuals fired shots at each other near the complex’s community pool. County police to reintroduce stolen car taskforce amid carjacking spike

One group fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan, and the other group ran toward a wooded area near Boysenberry Drive, according to police. Officers found multiple shell casings on the scene, but no injuries have been reported and no suspects have been taken into custody, police said.

According to police spokesperson Casandra Tressler, five individuals were sent to hospitals over the weekend due to stabbings or shootings. One of these incidents involved police taking a Bethesda man into custody for allegedly stabbing both his parents in their home.

The alleged domestic assault took place just before midnight on Sunday in the 6500 block of Greentree Road, according to police. An initial investigation by detectives found that the 24-year-old had stabbed both his parents with a knife during a domestic dispute. Both parents were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, and the man was taken into custody, according to police.

According to police, press releases are being prepared related to both the poolside shooting and the domestic assault and will be distributed once more details are available.