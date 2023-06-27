A Bethesda man who allegedly stabbed his parents at their home Sunday night has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault and weapons related charges, according to a police news release.

According to the release, Montgomery County police officers responded to the 6500 block of Greentree Road in Bethesda at approximately 11:50 p.m. for a report of a domestic-related assault.

On scene, officers found Joseph Michael Bowers’ mother and father outside their home, both suffering from multiple stab wounds, police stated. They were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries, according to the release. Police investigating shooting in Montgomery Village Tuesday morning

Bowers, 24, was identified as a suspect, a warrant for his arrest was issued and he was taken into custody early Monday at the residence where the three of them lived, according to charging documents.

Bowers was transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit and charged, according to police.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Advertisement