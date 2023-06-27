Montgomery County Council to create anti-hate crime task force

The Montgomery County Council expected to introduce and create a new anti-hate crime task force to prioritize policies that promote safety and combat hate crimes against targeted communities.

Councilman Evan Glass announced at a news briefing Monday that the bill would be introduced at Tuesday’s council session [The Daily Record]. One weekend, seven violent crimes in MoCo

New Chick-fil-a restaurant coming to Gaithersburg

The national chicken chain restaurant announced the opening of its Gaithersburg location Thursday.

The new location, at 705 Progress Way, will have a grand opening celebration starting at 6:30 a.m. [DC News Now]

Montgomery County aims for security camera incentives by September

Montgomery County leaders plan to have a security camera incentive program launched by September.

Under the program, an individual, business or nonprofit will be able to apply with the county’s police department to receive a voucher or rebate to offset the cost of a security camera on the applicant’s property [WTOP].

Today’s weather:

A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 2pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 80.

In case you missed it:

Montgomery County Council caps development impact tax rate at 20%

Poop-powered Ride On buses coming by the end of 2024

