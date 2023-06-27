Montgomery County Council to create anti-hate crime task force
The Montgomery County Council expected to introduce and create a new anti-hate crime task force to prioritize policies that promote safety and combat hate crimes against targeted communities.
Councilman Evan Glass announced at a news briefing Monday that the bill would be introduced at Tuesday’s council session [The Daily Record].
New Chick-fil-a restaurant coming to Gaithersburg
The national chicken chain restaurant announced the opening of its Gaithersburg location Thursday.
The new location, at 705 Progress Way, will have a grand opening celebration starting at 6:30 a.m. [DC News Now]
Montgomery County aims for security camera incentives by September
Montgomery County leaders plan to have a security camera incentive program launched by September.
Under the program, an individual, business or nonprofit will be able to apply with the county’s police department to receive a voucher or rebate to offset the cost of a security camera on the applicant’s property [WTOP].
Today’s weather:
A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 2pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 80.
