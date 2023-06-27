A man was shot in the area of the 18200 block of Lost Knife Circle in Montgomery Village, police said.

The victim called police around 10:42 a.m. reporting that he had been shot, according to police dispatch.

According to police radio transmissions, the victim told police he was in a hallway when he was approached by the suspect, who was wearing dark clothing and a ski mask and demanded his chain. Bethesda man charged for allegedly stabbing his parents

The victim was transported to Suburban Hospital around 10:58 a.m. with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police dispatch and a tweet from police.

This is an active investigation and appears to be an isolated incident, according to police spokesperson Casandra Tressler.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

