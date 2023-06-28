Bethesda Magazine and the Bethesda Urban Partnership sponsor an annual competition for local writers. This year, 155 adults and high school students entered the short story contest, and 189 adults and high school students entered the essay contest. The writers who placed in the contests were awarded cash prizes ranging from $25 to $500.
Short Story Contest
Adult Short Story Contest
First Place: Eve Cantler, Washington, D.C.
Second Place: Caroline Wellbery, Bethesda
Third Place: Elisabeth Schmeissner, Bethesda
Honorable Mention: Perry Beamer, Takoma Park
Honorable Mention: Susie Chen, Potomac
Honorable Mention: Brandyn Pantano, Gaithersburg
High School Short Story Contest
First Place: Claire Buchanan, Holton-Arms School
Second Place: Allison Xu, Walter Johnson High School
Third Place: Meredith Abramson, Poolesville High School
Honorable Mention: Olov Berg, Winston Churchill High School
Honorable Mention: Sophia Hall, Holton-Arms School
Honorable Mention: Dena Shao, Thomas S. Wootton High School
Essay Contest
Adult Essay Contest
First Place: Cecilia Ferrara, Rockville
Second Place: Krysten Jenci, Chevy Chase
Third Place: Elizabeth Minihan, Woodbridge, Virginia
Honorable Mention: Tina M. MWP, Rockville
Honorable Mention: Thu Nguyen, Gaithersburg
Honorable Mention: Carol Solomon, Montgomery Village
High School Essay Contest
First Place: Emily Rivera, Albert Einstein High School
Second Place: Kiersten McClure, Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School
Third Place: Luna Nash, Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School
Honorable Mention: Winnie Chan, Benjamin Banneker Academic High School
Honorable Mention: Sophia Hall, Holton-Arms School
Honorable Mention: Allison Xu, Walter Johnson High School
Judges
Meet the judges of this year’s writing competition.