Bethesda Magazine and the Bethesda Urban Partnership sponsor an annual competition for local writers. This year, 155 adults and high school students entered the short story contest, and 189 adults and high school students entered the essay contest. The writers who placed in the contests were awarded cash prizes ranging from $25 to $500.

Short Story Contest

Adult Short Story Contest

First Place: Eve Cantler, Washington, D.C.

Second Place: Caroline Wellbery, Bethesda

Third Place: Elisabeth Schmeissner, Bethesda

Honorable Mention: Perry Beamer, Takoma Park

Honorable Mention: Susie Chen, Potomac

Honorable Mention: Brandyn Pantano, Gaithersburg

High School Short Story Contest

First Place: Claire Buchanan, Holton-Arms School

Second Place: Allison Xu, Walter Johnson High School

Third Place: Meredith Abramson, Poolesville High School

Honorable Mention: Olov Berg, Winston Churchill High School

Honorable Mention: Sophia Hall, Holton-Arms School

Honorable Mention: Dena Shao, Thomas S. Wootton High School

Essay Contest

Adult Essay Contest

First Place: Cecilia Ferrara, Rockville

Second Place: Krysten Jenci, Chevy Chase

Third Place: Elizabeth Minihan, Woodbridge, Virginia

Honorable Mention: Tina M. MWP, Rockville

Honorable Mention: Thu Nguyen, Gaithersburg

Honorable Mention: Carol Solomon, Montgomery Village

High School Essay Contest

First Place: Emily Rivera, Albert Einstein High School

Second Place: Kiersten McClure, Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School

Third Place: Luna Nash, Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School

Honorable Mention: Winnie Chan, Benjamin Banneker Academic High School

Honorable Mention: Sophia Hall, Holton-Arms School

Honorable Mention: Allison Xu, Walter Johnson High School

Judges

Meet the judges of this year’s writing competition.

