Harry Dunn of Wheaton received a proclamation and a Certificate of Congressional Recognition from the Montgomery County Council on Tuesday for his efforts as a U.S. Capital Police Officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

“My name is attached to this proclamation, but you can substitute hundreds of names that day,” Dunn said during the ceremony.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D), U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-8th District), U.S. Rep. David Trone (D-Dist. 6) and Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D) among many others, joined the County Council in commending Dunn for his bravery during the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

County Council President Evan Glass (D-At-Large) said Dunn “protected our democracy, protected our rule of law,” and council member Natali Fani-González (D-Dist. 6) said he is a hero.

[Montgomery Community Media]

WMATA receives $104 million grant for low- and no-emission buses

The Federal Transit Authority granted WMATA $104 million for low- and no-emission buses and bus facilities.

U.S. Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) wrote a letter supporting WMATA’s grant application.

“The funding will be used to procure battery-electric buses, furthering WMATA’s transition to a 100% zero-emission bus fleet by 2045, improving air quality, providing sustainable transportation, and addressing climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the nation’s capital.”

The grant was funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which is a law that Norton contributed to as Chair of the Subcommittee on Highways and Transit.

[WUSA9]

Takoma Park July 4th parade features new route

The City of Takoma Park will introduce a new route for its Independence Day parade this year.

The two-hour long parade begins at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4th and is followed by an evening street party from 6-9 p.m.

According to the City of Takoma website, the new parade route is as follows:

-Parade begins at the intersection of Carroll and Ethan Allen Aves

-Parade turns right off Carroll Ave onto Willow Ave

-Parade turns left off Willow Ave onto Tulip Ave

-Parade turns right off Tulip Ave onto Maple Ave

-Parade continues down Maple Ave until it terminates at the intersection with Ritchie Ave

Also, the main roads that are part of the parade will be blocked off starting at 9 a.m.

Today’s weather:

Partly cloudy with a high of 80 degrees.

