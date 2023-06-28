A “fireworks mishap” caused an explosion at a single-family home at the 14200 block of Cervantes Avenue Tuesday evening, according to Pete Piringer, chief spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

Two occupants of the home in Seneca Estates were found outside the residence and transported to local trauma centers with “significant injuries,” Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said during a press conference Tuesday night.

According to tweets by Piringer, at 5:15 p.m. county fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene initially for "smoke in the garage" and found blast damage to the garage and other parts of the house. Fire/explosive investigators (bomb squad) were present at the scene, Piringer added.

The home has “significant damage” and is now “unsafe to occupy,” Goldstein said. There was more than $400,000 in damage, according to Piringer.

Piringer tweeted Tuesday night that all hazards are contained and there is no danger to neighbors. Also, he said the several pets in the home were safely removed.

According to Piringer’s Twitter, the residents were “misusing/modifying components associated w/ fireworks.” They were preparing for “July 4th activities,” Goldstein said.

Possessing fireworks without a permit is illegal in Montgomery County, which Goldstein emphasized at the press conference.

“We strongly encourage all of our residents to go to public displays around the community,” Goldstein said.

Goldstein added that there will be more investigations to come.

