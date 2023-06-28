Music

July 5-Aug. 16

Live from the Lawn

Strathmore kicks off its stellar lineup of free outdoor summer concerts with a performance by Oregon folk group Fellow Pynins. Bands from genres ranging from blues to Latin fusion to Afro-funk take the Gudelsky Gazebo stage each Wednesday. strathmore.org

July 7-28

Bethesda Summer Concert Series

A trio of shows for kids debuts this summer as part of the Bethesda Urban Partnership’s outdoor concert lineup. Catch the free children’s performances at 11:30 a.m. on Fridays through July 21 at the Norfolk Avenue Streetery. Local blues and rock bands take the stage for evening performances from 6 to 8 p.m. on Fridays through July 28. bethesda.org

July 13-Aug. 3

Falu

The Indian singer performs songs from her Grammy-nominated children’s album Falu’s Bazaar, which teaches kids about South Asian culture through music. The concert is the first in Strathmore’s Cool Concerts for Kids summer series. Different children’s musicians will perform each Thursday. strathmore.org

Advertisement

July 22

Tribute to Erykah Badu & Jill Scott

Singer Angelica Baylor sends up the neo-soul songstresses in a tribute concert at the Bethesda Blues and Jazz Supper Club, where you can expect to hear favorites like Erykah Badu’s “Tyrone” and “On and On” and Jill Scott’s “The Way and “A Long Walk,” plus more.

bethesdabluesandjazz.com

Aug. 12

Chris Urquiaga

Advertisement

The singer-songwriter, aka JChris, incorporates his Brazilian and Peruvian heritage into his Latin pop compositions and explores gender and queer culture through his music. He gives a pay-what-you-can outdoor performance at Good Hope Neighborhood Recreation Center in Silver Spring as part of the Bloom at Good Hope concert series. strathmore.org

Theater

July 5-Aug. 16

Live from the Lawn

Strathmore kicks off its stellar lineup of free outdoor summer concerts with a performance by Oregon folk group Fellow Pynins. Bands from genres ranging from blues to Latin fusion to Afro-funk take the Gudelsky Gazebo stage each Wednesday. strathmore.org

Advertisement

July 7-28

Bethesda Summer Concert Series

A trio of shows for kids debuts this summer as part of the Bethesda Urban Partnership’s outdoor concert lineup. Catch the free children’s performances at 11:30 a.m. on Fridays through July 21 at the Norfolk Avenue Streetery. Local blues and rock bands take the stage for evening performances from 6 to 8 p.m. on Fridays through July 28. bethesda.org

July 13-Aug. 3

Falu

Advertisement

The Indian singer performs songs from her Grammy-nominated children’s album Falu’s Bazaar, which teaches kids about South Asian culture through music. The concert is the first in Strathmore’s Cool Concerts for Kids summer series. Different children’s musicians will perform each Thursday. strathmore.org

July 22

Tribute to Erykah Badu & Jill Scott ‘Please don’t kill my son’: No charges in fatal police shooting

Singer Angelica Baylor sends up the neo-soul songstresses in a tribute concert at the Bethesda Blues and Jazz Supper Club, where you can expect to hear favorites like Erykah Badu’s “Tyrone” and “On and On” and Jill Scott’s “The Way and “A Long Walk,” plus more.

bethesdabluesandjazz.com

Advertisement

Aug. 12

Chris Urquiaga

The singer-songwriter, aka JChris, incorporates his Brazilian and Peruvian heritage into his Latin pop compositions and explores gender and queer culture through his music. He gives a pay-what-you-can outdoor performance at Good Hope Neighborhood Recreation Center in Silver Spring as part of the Bloom at Good Hope concert series. strathmore.org

Film

July 28, Aug. 5, Aug. 11

Bethesda Outdoor Movies

Advertisement

The corner of Norfolk and Auburn avenues is the place to be for flicks alfresco, including Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody (July 28), 50 First Dates (Aug. 5) and Top Gun: Maverick (Aug. 11). Movies begin at 9 p.m. bethesda.org/bethesda/bethesda-outdoor-movies

Aug. 2-23

Movies in the Parks

Catch a family-friendly film at a different Rockville park each Wednesday in August during the city’s outdoor movie series. This year’s titles are Boss Baby, The Secret Life of Pets, Cool Runnings and Raya and the Last Dragon. rockvillemd.gov/1755/movies-in-the-parks

Advertisement

Aug. 12

Movie and a Show

See stars on the screen and in the sky at a special movie and stargazing event at Observatory Park in Gaithersburg. Come for the outdoor film; stay to watch the Perseids meteor shower. gaithersburgmd.gov/recreation/parks-fields/observatory-park/skywatching-programs

Gatherings

July 7-Sept. 1

Zumba in the Park

Advertisement

Learn tango, salsa, cumbia and reggaeton steps, all while getting a great workout, at Gaithersburg’s free event each Friday evening at the Gaithersburg Concert Pavilion. gaithersburgmd.gov/recreation/classes-programs/zumba-in-the-park

July 20

Yappy Hour

Bethesda Urban Partnership’s play date for dogs and people includes a pop-up dog park, food, beer and wine for sale, and live music in Elm Street Park. bethesda.org

Advertisement

July 28

The Bee’s Knees

Phil Frank, a writer and TV producer, as well as a member of the Montgomery County Beekeepers Association, talks about the importance of honeybees as part of the Foodie Fridays series at Josiah Henson Museum and Park. Tickets are $10 and include the presentation, light refreshments and entry to the museum. montgomeryparks.org/events/foodie-fridays-the-bees-knees

Advertisement

Fairs & Festivals

July 9

Silver Spring Arts and Crafts Summer Fair

Artisans, crafters and small business owners sell their wares at this annual event, which also features music and food vendors in Veterans Plaza in Silver Spring. silver

springdowntown.com/do/silver-spring-arts-and-crafts-summer-fair–veterans-plaza

July 15

Advertisement

Gaithersburg SportsFest

Participation, rather than competition, is key at this celebration of all things athletic for kids entering kindergarten through eighth grade. The day kicks off with a 3K run, followed by a chance for participants to test their skills in soccer, football, track and field, baseball, basketball and volleyball. Kids also can challenge themselves on an inflatable obstacle course. It all takes place at Bohrer Park at Summit Hall Farm in Gaithersburg. gaithersburgmd.gov/recreation/sports/sportsfest

July 16

Advertisement

SenFest

The local Senegalese community celebrates the culture of its country and the African continent with food, music, arts and dance. Local, national and international musicians and dancers perform at the festival held at Veterans Plaza in Silver Spring. sa-dmv.org

July 30

Afro Latino Festival

Live musical performances and DJs get the crowds dancing at this party at Veterans Plaza in Silver Spring. The event also features food from African and Latino cultures, along with artisans and vendors. carnivalnation.com

Aug. 27

Pan, Brass and Jazz Music Festival

Carnival-style masqueraders in colorful costumes and stilts, along with calypso music, set the scene at this fest, which also features live musical performances and dance, and food vendors, at Veterans Plaza in Silver Spring. carnivalnation.com

July 4

Independence Day Celebrations

Takoma Park’s Independence Day parade claims to be one of the oldest in the nation. U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin serves as the grand marshal for the parade, which marches along Carroll and Maple avenues. The morning parade is followed by an evening celebration. takomapark4th.orgpa

Rockville’s July 4 celebration includes live music by Vertigo Red and a 20-minute fireworks display at Mattie J.T. Stepanek Park. rockvillemd.gov/663/Independence-Day

Live music begins at 7 p.m., with fireworks to follow, at the Germantown Glory Independence Day celebration at Germantown Recreational Park.

montgomerycountymd.gov/recn