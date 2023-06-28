Six months after opening its mobile doors, Vietnamese food truck Muoi Tieu announced that it will open a brick-and-mortar location around October in the former space of Mark’s Kitchen in Takoma Park.

According to an Instagram post by Main Street Takoma, Muoi Tieu will be moving into the brick-and-mortar location this fall as a bistro and market concept. The space will be undergoing renovation over the coming months. ‘Please don’t kill my son’: No charges in fatal police shooting

Muoi Tieu, which means salt and pepper in Vietnamese, was started by Thuy-Tu Tran in January. The menu offers meat/seafood and vegan/vegetarian options of Vietnamese staples including rice paper rolls, goi (Vietnamese salads) and banh mi.

Tran, who’s been an avid home cook since she was in her 20s, told MoCo360 in December that she hopes people are delighted by her food, which she said was inspired by her grandmother.

“She was just so meticulous in her cooking and in the quality of her food,” Tran said. “She never wrote a recipe down but every time she made a dish, it tasted exactly the same. So, I hope that people will come away from it being like ‘wow, that was so fresh and delicious,’ that they can feel that we put a lot of care into the food.”

Ahead of the opening of the new restaurant, the food truck can be found at the Takoma Park Silver Spring Co-op parking lot, at 201 Ethan Allen Ave., Wednesday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Mark’s Kitchen closed earlier this year after over three decades in Takoma Park. The eatery offered a mix offered a blend of American and Asian cuisine, while serving breakfast, lunch and dinner options.

This story will be updated.