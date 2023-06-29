Skies on Thursday will have a milky look in the D.C. region as smoke from wildfires in Canada make its way to the area. There will also be a decline in air quality to a “Code Red.” On Wednesday the air quality was “Code Orange,” one level below red.

When it is “Code Red,” vulnerable populations such as people with heart or lung disease, older adults and children should keep outdoor activities short and avoid strenuous outdoor activities. Everyone else should reduce their exposure and shorten time spent outdoors. [WTOP]

MCPS’ free Summer Meals Program returns for residents 18 years or younger ‘Please don’t kill my son’: No charges in fatal police shooting

Montgomery Count Public Schools are offering free breakfast and lunch, served Monday through Friday, at 145 participating school and camp locations this summer. Information about the dates and times of meals at each location can be found here. Many are the sites of summer camps or Title I schools.

County residents who are 18-years-old or younger can participate and there is no appointment necessary to take advantage of the program. The Summer Meals Program is designed to help lessen the “nutrition gap” during summer months. Meals must be eaten where served. [MyMCM]

Suspect arrested after attempted abduction of two-year-old child at Downtown Silver Spring mall

Advertisement

32-year-old Jeffery Akame was arrested and charged with attempted kidnapping after he picked up a two-year-old child from the playground inside of Ellsworth Place in Downtown Silver Spring.

At approximately 1:05 p.m. on Friday, June 23, Montgomery County police responded to a report of a kidnapping. An investigation revealed that the mother of the child intervened and took her child away from Akame and then he fled the scene. Police located Akame near Georgia Avenue and Colesville Road. [MoCo Show]

Todays weather: Mostly sunny. High of 86 degrees.

Advertisement

In case you missed it:

Rockville kayaker returns from Special Olympics World Games with three medals

Vietnamese food truck to reopen in Mark’s Kitchen

Advertisement

‘Fireworks mishap’ led to home explosion in Darnestown Tuesday evening, fire officials say