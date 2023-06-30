From sunup to sundown, parades to fireworks, there are plenty of ways to celebrate Independence Day on Tuesday around Montgomery County.

Take part in any of these local events:

Chevy Chase

The Village of Friendship Heights presents its annual Independence Day celebration from 2 to 4 p.m. in Hubert Humphrey Park, at 4433 South Park Ave.

Festivities include music, food including popcorn, hot dogs, snow cones and apple pie.

Montgomery County Recreation

Montgomery County Recreation presents two Independence Day Celebrations.

Mid-County Sparkles will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at Albert Einstein High School, at 11135 Newport Mill Road in Kensington. The event will start with a live music performance.

Germantown Glory will start at 7 p.m. with a live music performance at South Germantown Recreation Park, at 18041 Central Park Circle in Boyds.

Fireworks will begin at about 9:15 p.m.

Montgomery Village

Montgomery Village presents its July 4 celebration from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Apple Ridge Recreation Center, at 10101 Apple Ridge Road.

Festivities include a parade featuring fire engines, classic cars, community groups, mascots and floats and music.

Concerts will immediately follow the parade. There will also be carnival rides, yard games, a petting zoo, pony rides and festival food from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Takoma Park

The Takoma Park Independence Day Parade will kick off at 10 a.m. starting at Carroll and Ethan Allen avenues.

The theme of the parade is “Celebrating Democracy in Takoma Park,” and U.S. Rep Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-Dist. 8) will serve as grand marshal.

There will also be an evening celebration on Maple Avenue between Philadelphia Avenue and Ritchie Avenue. The event will include a performance by the Takoma Park Community Band, the JoGo Project and Yellow Dubmarine, food trucks, a beer and wine garden, a raffle and childrens’ activities with Let’s Play America.

Poolesville

The Upper Montgomery County Volunteer Fire Department presents a fireworks celebration at dusk. Gates open at 5 p.m. at the soccer fields at Hughes Road and Sugarland Road.

The event will include fireworks, live music and food trucks. Admission is $10 per car.

Rockville

The City of Rockville will have music and fireworks at its annual Independence Day Celebration at Mattie J.T. Stepanek Park in King Farm, 1800 Piccard Drive. Musical performances start at 7 p.m. and the fireworks are scheduled to go off at 9:15 p.m.

Washington D.C. Temple Visitors’ Center

The Washington D.C. Temple Visitors’ Center presents a Fourth of July Celebration at 6:30 p.m. at 9900 Stoneybrook Drive in Kensington.

The event will feature multiple performances including by the Washington D.C. Temple Choir.