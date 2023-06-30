Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) awarded county police officers, a fire inspector and a Good Samaritan on Friday for attempting to save a woman who jumped into the Cabin John Creek on June 23.

Elrich gave awards to Sergeant David Hall, Officer Mike Chindbloom, Officer John Chabala, Fire Inspector Rich Cavey and Good Samaritan, Tyrone Robinson.

On June 23, police received a call that a woman in her 50s jumped off an overpass into the creek at Cabin John. Witnesses said that it was her intention to jump; she did not fall, Montgomery County Police Captain Amy Daum said.

Despite efforts from police and others, the victim ultimately did not survive, according to Daum.

“I have no doubt that the officers and individuals that are involved in this particular incident gave great comfort in someone’s last moments,” Daum said. “They gave her the best chance of survival that they possibly could and it is because of their actions that we are recognizing them today, despite the ultimate outcome.”

Elrich echoed Daum’s sentiment.

“That person did not survive, but any chance they had at surviving was due to the fact you actually got there and got them out of water,” Elrich said.

When describing the events of the incident, Daum clarified that “creek” does not do the Cabin John Creek justice.

“This is a body of water that is reactive to weather in the area,” Daum said. “It can look like a very calm stream at one point. It looks like rapids on another day.”

Chindbloom was the first officer to arrive at the scene, and he said he saw witnesses by the victim’s car. He said his first thought was to get down to the edge of the creek to find the victim to provide aid if needed.

“It really wasn’t even a thought process,” Chindbloom said. “I just kind of reacted and did what we’re supposed to do.” Tyrone Robinson poses with County Executive Marc Elrich, who gave him an award for his bravery. Robinson was a good Samaritan on June 23 when he helped officers rescue a woman from the Cabin John Creek. Credit: Montgomery County Police Department

Robinson got to the victim first and yelled for Chindbloom to find him, Daum said.

Chindbloom said he made his way over to where the victim was, first taking off his gear and then climbing over rocks. He said he saw her submerged in the creek, with Robinson holding her head above the water.

“I knew what I had to do, and I just jumped down without really thinking about it,” Chindbloom said. “It wasn’t until I was in the water that I really started to comprehend what could actually happen.”

Cavey came in to help Chindbloom get the woman onto a bodyboard and secure the Velcro straps over her, and other officers assisted to help get her out of the water, Chindbloom said.

“I was never happier to see fellow officers in that moment than I was that day because without them and without the fire inspector, we really wouldn’t have been able to act as a team and get her out,” Chindbloom said.

Elrich emphasized that recognizing brave acts like this is important, especially since the department is currently recruiting new officers.

“You can’t train this into somebody,” Elrich said. “We’re hoping that our recruits can look at this and say ‘this is the kind of job I have to do,’ and this is a job that is going to be recognized.”

Elrich said that many stories people around the country hear about police are negative, and that positive stories like this deserve just as much attention.

“You don’t hear about this stuff very often. It’s important that this is elevated to the same level that everything else is,” Elrich said. “There are a lot of good stories that come out of the department. They deserve to be told.”