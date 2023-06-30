A Montgomery College professor was found to have sexually harassed several students, according to an investigation from the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR). The investigation found that he required several female students to remove their shirts and stand in their bras in a classroom setting at the college’s Takoma/Silver Spring campus.

According to the OCR, the professor commented on the students’ bodies in what he called a “medical demonstration.”

Montgomery College immediately placed the professor on paid leave pending investigation after students reported the incident, as well as targeted harassment that occurred outside of class. The professor's employment has been terminated by the school.

Former MCPS transportation director charged with misconduct in office

A former director of transportation for Montgomery County Public Schools has been charged with misconduct in office.

Todd Watkins was fired by MCPS in February of 2021 and has been under investigation alongside former MCPS Assistant Director of Transportation Charles Ewal for using almost $600,000 of MCPS funds for personal use. An internal MCPS audit uncovered that gift cards, furniture, and other purchases had been shipped to an employee’s home.

Watkins’ pre-indictment plea is set for Friday at 11 a.m. His alleged offense dates back to 2016, according to court records.

Ewald has already pleaded guilty to a theft scheme involving more than $100,000 and misconduct in office. He will face sentencing in the Montgomery County Circuit Court on Sept. 6.

Takoma Park gets new independent bookstore featuring books for every age

A new independent bookstore opened in Takoma Park on Tuesday.

The People’s Book carries more than 12,000 books for adults, children and teens. Owner Megan Bormet is a Takoma Park resident and told DCist she and her husband and two young children felt the area was in need of a local bookstore that sold books for all ages.

“I’m hoping that any kid that comes in, whether they’re a reader or non-reader, can connect with something in the store,” Bormet told DCist. “This idea of connecting kids and adults with books that they love in our community of Takoma Park brings me a lot of joy.”

The store also sells gifts and other novelty items, serves drip coffee, and will host events and 10 monthly book clubs. Journalist and historian Amy Brady will visit the store on July 18 to discuss her book Ice.

