Junior Salvador Alvarez Paz, 22, of Silver Spring was arrested and charged on Tuesday with manslaughter and distribution of a controlled substance in connection with the death of a man who had overdosed on fentanyl Christmas 2022, Montgomery County Police said in a release.

Detectives determined that Alvarez Paz communicated with the victim on the morning of Dec. 25 and planned to meet, where he allegedly sold drugs to the victim, police said.

An autopsy conducted on the man by the Chief Medical Examiner determined that the victim died of fentanyl and despropionyl fentanyl intoxication, police said, adding that on May 3, lab results showed that that the drug the victim had in his possession was fentanyl.

Alvarez Paz is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, police said.