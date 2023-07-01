The Montgomery County Muslim Council (MCMC) continues to be disturbed by Councilmember Kristin Mink’s initial Islamophobic remarks made during the school board meeting on June 6 and deeply disappointed by her failure to respond to or acknowledge our recent letter demanding an immediate apology and retraction.

As one of the organizations representing the Muslim community in Montgomery County, we firmly believe in holding our elected officials accountable for their words and actions.

Councilmember Mink’s assertion, singling out the Muslim community and equating their expression of beliefs with white supremacy, is highly disrespectful, ignorant and perpetuates harmful stereotypes. Such inflammatory and insulting remarks undermine the principles of inclusivity and respect that our diverse community strives to uphold and which the councilwoman herself claimed to be supporting.

The failure to address the concerns raised by MCMC and other community members only exacerbates the offense caused to a large contingent within her district and erodes the trust necessary for effective leadership.

The Muslim community, composed of individuals from various racial and ethnic backgrounds, has long experienced discrimination and marginalization, especially from white supremacists. Councilmember Mink’s sweeping generalizations and derogatory comments not only disparages Muslim families who have peacefully voiced their concerns but also disregards the experiences and contributions of countless Black and Brown Muslims within our community.

They are also not in line with the viewpoints of the vast majority of current councilmembers, with many of whom MCMC has an excellent relationship. It is unacceptable to label an entire community with such derogatory terms, and it is especially concerning given her key role on the County’s Education and Culture Committee where she is the council’s Lead for Libraries.

As an elected representative of a district with a significant Muslim population, Councilmember Mink bears the responsibility to be mindful of the impact her words can have on the communities she serves, especially given her experience with such offenses in the recent past.

We, the Montgomery County Muslim Council (MCMC), reiterate our demand for an immediate public apology from Councilmember Mink, demonstrating genuine remorse for her Islamophobic remarks and a complete retraction of the comparison between the Muslim community and “white supremacists and outright bigots.”

This apology, like others she has recently presented to other marginalized communities, must address the harm caused and affirm her commitment to fostering an inclusive and harmonious environment for all residents of Montgomery County.

We remain steadfast in our pursuit of justice, equality, equity, and respectful dialogue with our elected representatives and our communities.

Asif Husain is the president of the Montgomery County Muslim Council.

