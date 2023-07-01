Del. Vogel garners national endorsement from LGBTQ+ PAC

Freshman Del. Joe Vogel (D-Dist. 17) was been endorsed by Equality PAC last week in the race for Maryland’s 6th Congressional District.

The Equality Political Action Committee is “dedicated to the full legal and societal equality for LGBTQ Americans,” according to its website. The PAC financially backs candidates who are either openly LGBTQ+ or have voiced strong support for passing the Equality Act, a federal bill that would ensure protections for LGBTQ+ Americans and make discrimination against LGBTQ+ individuals illegal, according to its mission statement.

Vogel was the first candidate of any party to enter the race on May 8. He currently represents parts of Rockville and Gaithersburg in the Maryland General Assembly and recently finished his first legislative session.

“In Maryland, State Delegate Joe Vogel has a strong track record of standing up for our community and will make sure this swing seat elects someone who will fight for equality,” Equality PAC co-chairs Ranking Member Mark Takano (D-Calif.) and Congressman Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) wrote in a press release.

Vogel is the first Maryland politician to be endorsed by Equality PAC for the 2024 election cycle. Takano and Torres also individually endorsed Vogel.

Vogel would be the first openly LGBTQ+ person to represent Maryland in Congress, if elected.

“As far-right extremists launch an all-out attack on our community and threaten our freedoms, now is the time to fight back and elect more openly-LGBTQ+ leaders. Here in Maryland, we have the chance to make history by electing the first openly-LGBTQ+ member of Congress from Maryland,” Vogel wrote in a statement.

Del. Parrott files with FEC, forms exploratory committee for congressional run

Del. Neil Parrott (R-2A) has filed campaign information with the Federal Election Commission and has formed an exploratory committee for a third run for the 6th Congressional District but is not officially announcing a campaign yet.

“My wife and I are talking and praying about whether to run in the 2024 election. We are exploring the race and are very grateful for the huge amount of support that we received in 2022 and for so many people encouraging a run in 2024,” Parrott said in a press release Tuesday.

Parrott currently represents part of Washington County in the Maryland General Assembly. He ran for the seat in 2020 and 2022, both times losing to Rep. David Trone (D-Dist. 6). Trone is now running for U.S. Senate.

Mason joins stacked race

Mia Mason (D) of Frederick County has joined the growing list of contenders for the 6th Congressional District seat.

Mason previously ran for Maryland’s 1st Congressional District in 2020 but lost to Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Harris. Mason is a 20-year combat veteran who served in the Navy, Army and Washington, D.C. National Guard. She was an active and vocal advocate for ending former Republican President Donald Trump’s ban on transgender individuals serving in the military.

According to Mason’s campaign website, her priorities include protecting reproductive rights and working toward healthcare equality.

“Women and LGBTQIA individuals must be able to make the choices that dictate their lives and freedoms. They deserve the opportunity to be in charge of their health. With more options available in healthcare, people of all communities can see that they have healthy, thriving families,” Mason wrote in a statement.

She’s also interested in investing in green energy, expanding housing for migrant workers, supporting farming communities, and improving public transit – including expanding the MARC train service.

Mason is aiming to become the first openly transgender person elected to the U.S. Congress.