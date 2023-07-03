A Silver Spring man was arrested after recklessly firing a handgun with an extended magazine at the 1700 block of Hampshire Green Lane early Sunday morning, according to Montgomery County Police.

The suspect, Ryan Omar Lackonsingh, 37, allegedly fired the handgun repeatedly before being arrested and charged with reckless endangerment.

This incident follows an increase of crimes in the White Oak area of Silver Spring in recent months, and safety concerns from its residents. Pedestrian killed in Takoma Park collision

Data Montgomery tallies 69 crime incidents in this area of New Hampshire Ave and Oakview Lane in White Oak in 2023, including a homicide in March. Other incidents in White Oak this year include a drive-by shooting of a teenage girl June 2 and a fatal shooting on a Metrobus on Feb. 17.

Residents said they felt unsafe at a White Oak community listening session in January following two homicides. Community members called for increased policing and safety measures in the area.