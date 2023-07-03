Moonlight transforms the familiar into the magical. That certainly should be the case when the moon waxes big and bright during this year’s supermoons—the closest a full moon comes to Earth—on July 3, Aug. 1, Aug. 31 and Sept. 29. Here are three ways to make the most of moonbeams all summer long. No injuries after man repeatedly fires gun in White Oak Sunday morning

Visit the Montgomery College Astronomical Observatory in Rockville for a lesson in celestial navigation. Professor Carrie Fitzgerald begins these evenings in a classroom with an orientation to the night sky. Then she takes you up to the science center’s roof, where you can view the moon and stars through one of the observatory’s massive telescopes. “I prepare a set list of objects in the sky. It is constantly changing,” Fitzgerald says. “The moon is an anchor for everyone, a familiar object to orient themselves to the constellations.” And it’s undeniably romantic—she has hosted two first dates that turned into marriages, she says. The observatory holds free guest nights every two weeks; check website for dates. Registration required. 51 Mannakee St., Rockville, 240-567-5415, mcobserva tory.blogspot.com

Bethesda’s Locust Grove Nature Center hosts Full Moon Fridays on July 7 and Aug. 4, with a naturalist guiding visitors through the woods toward the moonrise. “After the hike, we have a campfire and roast marshmallows,” says Christina Johnson of Montgomery County Parks. “We talk about the names of the moon and why there are different ones each month.” The $8 hikes are 6:30 to 8 p.m. Registration required. 7777 Democracy Blvd., Bethesda, 301-765-8660, locustgrovenature.org

For a twist on viewing the monuments at night, try a photography lesson with Washington Photo Safari. Learn how to use your camera to take clear pictures of the moon, not something that looks like a white dinner plate, as it rises over the nation’s capital. Designed for beginners and advanced photographers alike, workshops focus on developing specific skills, like correct shutter speeds, composition and lighting. Don’t expect a jaunt past all the usual historic sites and monuments, though—led by professional photographers, the safaris are technical workshops, not tours of D.C. Depending on the timing and direction of the moonrise, the instructor will share photo-blending techniques to create one image of the full moon over a monument. Meeting locations vary for the $99 class. 202-669-8468, washingtonphotosafari.com

This story appears in the July/August issue of Bethesda Magazine.