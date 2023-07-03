Around midnight Sunday night, a single-vehicle collision near a Takoma Park bus stop took the life of an adult female pedestrian, according to Montgomery County police. Police said her name will be shared after the next of kin have been notified.

Takoma Park police and emergency personnel responded to the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue and Glenside Drive for report of a pedestrian-involved collision Sunday night. The officers’ initial investigation established a Nissan was traveling southbound on New Hampshire Avenue when it left the road, hit a bus stop and ended up in a nearby wooded area.

Police found an injured adult female on the scene, where she was pronounced deceased. According to officials, “It is unknown at this time if she was at the bus stop or elsewhere when she was struck.” No injuries after man repeatedly fires gun in White Oak Sunday morning

Montgomery County is currently in the second year of its Vision Zero 2030 Action Plan, an initiative aimed at reducing and ultimately eliminating all serious and fatal collisions involving pedestrians, cyclists and motorists by 2030.

In November 2022, officials admitted the county needs to make significant progress when it comes to ensuring roadway safety.

Law enforcement is encouraging anyone who may have information about the collision to call detectives with the department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.

Advertisement