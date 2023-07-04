County Minimum Wage Workers Get Pay Increase

The Montgomery County’s minimum wage workers will start the new workweek with a three-tiered increase in the hourly rates that went into effect July 1.

The rate increase is the result of a law that went into effect in 2017 [Source of the Spring].

Parks and Planning awarded $18.5 million to improve trail networks

The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission with a $18.5 million federal grant to help rehabilitate multi-use paths.

The money from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant will be used to fund the Capital Trails Network plan [My MC Media].

Retiring Montgomery Co. fire chief reflects on decadeslong career

Scott Goldstein started as a volunteer with the Kensington Volunteer Fire Department in 1987. On Friday, he retired as the Montgomery Co. fire chief.

In his retirement, he and his family intend to relocate to the west coast [WTOP].

Today’s weather:

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

In case you missed it:

No injuries after man repeatedly fires gun in White Oak Sunday morning

Pedestrian killed in Takoma Park collision

Silver Spring man charged with manslaughter for 2022 fentanyl overdose