Person rescued from car after crash
The Rockville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a crash on Montrose Road before the Southbound Interstate 270 ramp around 1 a.m. [DC News Now]
Montgomery Parks Receives Community Inclusion Award
The Arc Montgomery County awarded Montgomery Parks’ Program Access Office a Community Inclusion Award.
The award recognizes the office for its dedication to supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities [My MC Media].
Akira Ramen & Izakaya to Open Gaithersburg Location
Akira Ramen & Izakaya will open a new location in the Spectrum Town Center in Gaithersburg. Construction has is currently underway.
Akira’s first restaurant opened in 2017 at The Galvan in Rockville [The Moco Show].
Today’s weather:
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
In case you missed it:
How to spend your moonlit summer nights
Elrich awards officers and others for their bravery at Cabin John Creek on June 23
Political Notes: Race for 6th Congressional District heats up