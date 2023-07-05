Person rescued from car after crash

The Rockville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a crash on Montrose Road before the Southbound Interstate 270 ramp around 1 a.m. [DC News Now]

Montgomery Parks Receives Community Inclusion Award No injuries after man repeatedly fires gun in White Oak Sunday morning

The Arc Montgomery County awarded Montgomery Parks’ Program Access Office a Community Inclusion Award.

The award recognizes the office for its dedication to supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities [My MC Media].

Akira Ramen & Izakaya to Open Gaithersburg Location

Advertisement

Akira Ramen & Izakaya will open a new location in the Spectrum Town Center in Gaithersburg. Construction has is currently underway.

Akira’s first restaurant opened in 2017 at The Galvan in Rockville [The Moco Show].

Today’s weather:

Advertisement

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

In case you missed it:

How to spend your moonlit summer nights

Advertisement

Elrich awards officers and others for their bravery at Cabin John Creek on June 23

Political Notes: Race for 6th Congressional District heats up