Daniel Aldazabal Cucho, 44, of Germantown drowned in the Potomac River on Tuesday while fishing near Harper’s Ferry, West Virginia, according to authorities.

He was fishing on the Maryland side of the river near C&O Canal Lock 33. Aldazabal Cucho and two others attempted to cross through the river onto an island of rocks, Maryland Natural Resources Police said.

"Shortly after entering the river, Aldazabal Cucho began to yell for help and slipped beneath the water," police said in a statement.

The two people with him tried rescuing him but were unable to.

Police found Aldazabal Cucho and pronounced him dead at about 7:10 p.m. [NBC4]

Metro launches new app MetroMeter

Metro launches MetroMeter, a new app that will give customers real-time information about train performance.

This information includes schedule adherence and the number of trains in service.

This app will replace the third-party app, MetroHero, which stopped being updated July 1.

“MetroHero was popular with customers for good reason, and Metro is excited to provide our customers with a similar tool to track our performance in real-time and bring more transparency to our operations,” said Metro General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Randy Clarke. [MoCoShow]

Renovar Mental Health Clinic opens in Silver Spring

Renovar Mental Health Clinic, which can serve 350 inpatients, will open on New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring, according to its CEO Dr. Rosario Lozano.

This is the Renovar Clinic system’s first facility in the United States. It started more than 35 years ago in Colombia, where Dr. Lozano is from.

“We have advanced scientifically using the most modern new therapeutic techniques, including Bioneuroemotion, Neuro-Linguistic Programming, and Rebirthing, that work to consciously change belief systems and emotionally disturbing episodes that cause problems in life, which helps us to offer holistic and integral care to the patient,” Lozano said. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather:

Partly cloudy with a high of 88 degrees.

