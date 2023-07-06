A man was shot and killed in the White Oak area of Silver Spring Wednesday night, Montgomery County Police announced.

Police officers responded to an apartment in the 11500 block of Lockwood Drive for a report of a shooting around 9:51 p.m., according to the police.

The area where the victim was found is near the Vista at White Oak Apartments, close to both Old Columbia Pike and New Hampshire Avenue. Germantown man drowned in Potomac River Tuesday

Officers found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, and while they provided life-saving measures to the victim until Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services arrived, he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A police news release added that this is an active and ongoing investigation, there is currently no one in custody and no suspect information available.

This shooting occurred amidst a rise in crime in White Oak. On Monday, a man was arrested for allegedly recklessly firing a handgun with an extended magazine.

In January, White Oak residents participated in a forum to discuss that they felt unsafe in their community and wanted improved police enforcement.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information, including the name of the victim, becomes available.