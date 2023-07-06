Montgomery County Police released Ring camera footage Thursday afternoon showing three of the potential suspects for burning and vandalizing pride and Ukrainian flags and other signs in downtown Silver Spring on June 27 and 28.

During the overnight hours of June 27 to June 28, at least 11 pride and Ukrainian flags, as well as sign boards, were burned in the Mansfield Road, Wayne Place, Ellsworth Place, Greenbrier Drive, Pershing Drive and Deerfield Avenue neighborhoods, police said in a release.

Previously, police reported that there were around 10 signs and flags that were burned. Man was shot, killed in White Oak Wednesday night

Additionally, multiple flags had “USSR,” which means the Soviet Union, torched into them, police said.

In the released video, a suspect, who is covering their face with their hand, sets fire to a flag hanging outside of a home and then runs away with two other individuals waiting farther away.

As they continue to investigate the suspects of the hate incidents, the county police’s 3rd District Investigative Section asks that victims and nearby homeowners share surveillance videos of suspects.

Police urge anyone with information regarding the suspect(s) to call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), callers can remain anonymous and there is a reward of up to $10,000 for providing information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.