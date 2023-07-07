Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky secured her third title in a week in the 1500-meter freestyle at the 2023 Phillips 66 National Championships in Indianapolis.

Ledecky, 26, a Bethesda native, reached all of the top 15 times ever recorded in the event with a 15:29.64 time, according the Olympics website. The swim was the sixth fastest in her career. Ledecky also competed in the 200-meter, 400-meter and 800-meter freestyle events at the championships.

Ledecky's Olympic career began at the age of 15 with an 800-meter freestyle gold medal at London in 2012 before going on to win four gold medals at the 2014 Pan Pacific Championships. She graduated from Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart in Bethesda in 2015.

“Katie’s career success in the sport of swimming is unmatched and it is incredible to see her continue to achieve at such an elite level on the world stage while at a point in her career when many professional swimmers may be declining in performance or electing to limit their events – yet, Katie is only swimming more events and competing stronger than ever,” Andrew Maguire, director of athletics at Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, said in an email. Maguire has served in his position since 2017 following Ledecky’s academic career

Ledecky was the most decorated female athlete for Rio in 2016 and in Tokyo in 2020, the same year she graduated from Stanford University in 2020, , according to the Team USA website.

The National Championships, which was held from June 27 to July 1, not only served as the U.S. Nationals, but also as trials for the Team USA’s World Championships. The World Aquatic Championships will be held in Fukuoka, Japan from July 14-30, according to the Olympics website.

In Japan, Ledecky will swim in four individual events: the 200-meter, 400-meter, 800-meter and 1500-meter freestyle.

Maguire said Ledecky’s recent success exemplifies her passion for the sport and dedication to being the best version of herself.

“These qualities are rooted in the Goals of Sacred Heart Education, and we could not be more proud of Katie for continuously exemplifying the Goals in her time since graduating,” Maguire wrote.

In addition to having pride for the alum, Maguire also said Ledecky has served as an inspiration for young women.

“The Stone Ridge community has been most proud of Katie’s transition over the years from not only being an elite swimmer, but also being a mentor for young girls that are athletes in any sport,” he said in an email. “Katie’s example is something that we have been able to witness firsthand as so many of our Gators in the classes since Katie graduated have followed in her footsteps in being confident and caring teammates, community members, and leaders on their way to elite-level personal and team success at the interscholastic, intercollegiate, and national levels in their respective sports.”