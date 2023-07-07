A judge ruled Thursday that Cynthia Moore, who allegedly starved, neglected and ultimately was responsible for the death of her 17-year-old child, will be released from jail ahead of her March trial, according to Montgomery County Circuit Court documents.

The case began on May 10, 2022, when police and paramedics were called to the Moore house in Montgomery Village for an unresponsive 17-year-old, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was “emaciated” and weighed only 79 pounds fully clothed at the time of death, according to court documents.

Police also discovered six other minor children who were living in “substandard living conditions,” and they were placed into foster care, the court documents said. Silver Spring man arrested in Feb. 25 shooting in Fairland

In May of this year, Moore was arrested along with the teen’s father, Dominique Moore. They were charged with second-degree murder in the child’s death and six counts of neglect of a minor for each of their six siblings who were also living in the home, according to court documents.

Assistant Public Defender Clare Carlson argued that Cynthia Moore needed to be released because she has received “inadequate medical care” and that her continued incarceration pre-trial “may be the difference between life and death.” However, the State of Maryland said that prosecutors have “not received any documentation that the defendant has any of the health conditions cited to within her motion,” court documents said.

Judge Michael McAuliffe ordered her to wear an ankle monitor and leave her mother’s home only for legal or medical appointments, according to The Washington Post.

Advertisement

Moore’s trial is scheduled for March 11, 2024.