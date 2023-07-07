U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Dist. 8) will not run for U.S. Senate, he announced Friday.

Several candidates quickly joined the race to fill U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin’s (D) seat after he announced in May that he will not be running for reelection.

“At this moment, I believe the best way for me to make the greatest difference in American politics in 2024 and beyond is this: to run for reelection to the House of Representatives in Maryland’s extraordinary 8th District,” Raskin wrote in a statement released Friday evening.

The growing Democratic primary field of Senate candidates that includes U.S. Rep. David Trone(D-Dist. 6), Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando (D-At-large), Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and Jerome Segal, an author and lecturer who has been a perennial candidate in recent years. MoCo mother accused of starving child to death will be released from jail

Whoever emerges from as the Democratic nominee will be the overwhelming favorite in the November general election, unless national Republicans can convince former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan–who, to date, has shown little interest in a Senate seat–to run.

Raskin achieved national visibility as the lead House manager in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in 2021, and later as a member of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol that year by Trump supporters. Raskin was elected to the Maryland Senate in 2006 and to the U.S. House in 2016 – beating out Jawando and Trone in the primary – and has been a longtime professor at American University’s Washington School of Law, where he specialized in constitutional law..

He recently completed chemotherapy in April and is in remission from diffuse large B-cell lymphoma with a 90% prognosis of no relapse.

Raskin’s decision to seek re-election rather than run for Senate all but assures his re-election to a fifth term in his overwhelmingly Democratic 8th District seat, which covers about three-quarters of Montgomery County. If the Democrats retake the House majority in 2024, Raskin – now the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee – would be in line to chair that high-profile panel.

If Raskin had run for Senate, he would have been forced to relinquish his House seat, and the possibility of his ascension to a committee chairmanship clearly played a major role in his decision to forgo a Senate bid.

