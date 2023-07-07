As of July 2, Ride On bus riders are able to request a stop to disembark the vehicle anywhere on the bus route after 9 p.m. The program follows shortly after a similar initiative on WMATA’s Metrobuses and aims to support the safety of riders. MCDOT director Chris Conklin shared that the program is not expected to significantly impact travel times. (MyMCMedia)

Legal sales of marijuana pass $10 million in Maryland

Following the first weekend with legal recreational marijuana sales in Maryland, the Maryland Cannabis Administration announced total retail sales of over $10 million. That number is a more than $6 million increase from last year, when only medical marijuana was permitted. Purchasing recreational marijuana became legal in the state on July 1 and is available at at least 18 spots in Montgomery County (WTOP) Police release video of suspects involved in burning pride and Ukrainian flags

Takoma Park issues rent stabilization

Amid an ongoing debate over rent stabilization by the Montgomery County Council, Takoma Park councilmembers declared a limit of 3.7% on rent increases. The rule applies for the next year and to landlords of multifamily units and rental condominiums. (MyMCMedia)

Today’s weather: 87 with scattered thunderstorms.

