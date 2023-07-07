Olutoye Ayorinde, 43, of Silver Spring has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and firearm-related charges in connection with a February shooting in the Fairland area of Silver Spring, Montgomery County Police announced Friday morning.

On Feb. 25 at around 1 a.m., police received several calls for shots fired in the area of Fairland Road. When officers responded to the scene of the shooting at the 2900 block of Marlow Farm Road, they found a victim suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said. The victim, police added, was transported to a nearby hospital.

According to police, detectives later identified Ayorinde as the suspect, an arrest warrant was issued on June 12 and police arrested him on June 20. During the arrest, police said they found a stolen firearm in his home. Ride On buses now allow late-night courtesy stops

The Montgomery County Central Processing Unit is now holding him without bond, police said.