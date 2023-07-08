A man was shot and killed early Saturday in a Montgomery County-operated parking garage in downtown Silver Spring, county police announced.

The attack, in the center of a vibrant dining and nightlife scene, was at least the second fatal shooting in a county garage in eight months and comes as officials have initiated efforts to address garage safety and late-night crime.

Around 2:40 a.m. Saturday, police said they received multiple calls for shots fired inside the Thayer-Silver Spring Garage (Public Parking Garage 3) on Silver Spring Avenue, between Georgia Avenue and Fenton Street. MoCo mother accused of starving child to death will be released from jail

Officers found a man on the first level of the garage suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

There is no suspect in custody, and the victim’s identity has not been released yet, police said.

A nearby garage in downtown Silver Spring was the site of a fatal shooting late last year. Charles Joseph “Joe” Reynolds, 62, was slain Dec. 21 in the stairwell of a Wayne Avenue garage after a family outing to a restaurant. He was putting leftovers in his car before he went to join up with family members for ice cream at Ben & Jerry’s. The shooting remains unsolved.

Saturday’s shooting comes as Silver Spring and downtown Bethesda are requiring Saturday payments in public garages, parking lots and street meters starting July 8, the Montgomery County Department of Transportation said in a news release.

“Revenue generated from the new Saturday parking hours will allow us to increase security measures in and around our parking facilities that will ensure our downtown areas remain safe and desirable destinations for residents and visitors,” said MCDOT Director Chris Conklin in the release.

These safety measures include installing more lighting and cameras, according to the news release.

The Montgomery County Council in May also approved legislation requiring county businesses that are open between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. and that sell alcohol or tobacco to develop late-night safety plans.