Montgomery County, Maryland (MoCo) is where dreams of entrepreneurship can become a reality. Countless visionaries have taken advantage of the county’s business incentives and ideal location to launch their nonprofits, tech start-ups or hospitality brands.

Minutes from the nation’s capital, Maryland’s Montgomery County, has become an innovative hub for the fields of life sciences, cybersecurity, IT and other emerging technologies. Montgomery County has a robust, exceptional and diverse talent pool which includes the highest concentration of college graduates in the nation. This abundance of highly skilled individuals enables employers to easily find the ideal candidates to propel their companies forward.

How are innovators thriving in Montgomery County? Hear from business leaders across industries and the county on why they choose to call MoCo home in our two-minute video. Featured CEOs and company presidents will include:

David S. Marriott , Chairman of the Board of Marriott International, Inc., multinational hospitality brand

, Chairman of the Board of Marriott International, Inc., multinational hospitality brand Ken Mills , President and CEO of REGENXBIO, a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company

, President and CEO of REGENXBIO, a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company Murat Kalayoglu , MD, PhD, CEO of Cartesian Therapeutics, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel cell and gene immunotherapies

, MD, PhD, CEO of Cartesian Therapeutics, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel cell and gene immunotherapies Monica Jeffries Hazangeles , President and CEO of Strathmore, a cultural and artistic venue and institution in North Bethesda, Maryland

, President and CEO of Strathmore, a cultural and artistic venue and institution in North Bethesda, Maryland Margarita Womack , PhD, MBA, Founder and CEO of MasPanadas, a Latin food brand based in Rockville, Maryland

, PhD, MBA, Founder and CEO of MasPanadas, a Latin food brand based in Rockville, Maryland Tyler Butler , General Manager, Butler’s Orchard, Montgomery County’s premier Pick Your Own farm

, General Manager, Butler’s Orchard, Montgomery County’s premier Pick Your Own farm Anne Khademian , PhD, Executive Director, The Universities at Shady Grove, nine Maryland public universities on one convenient campus in Montgomery County offering nearly 80 undergraduate and graduate degree programs

, PhD, Executive Director, The Universities at Shady Grove, nine Maryland public universities on one convenient campus in Montgomery County offering nearly 80 undergraduate and graduate degree programs Abhishek Motayed , CEO of N5 Sensors, Inc., a company developing the next generation of chemical and gas sensors

, CEO of N5 Sensors, Inc., a company developing the next generation of chemical and gas sensors Bob Ekman , President of Rockville Science Center, a nonprofit connecting learners with science

, President of Rockville Science Center, a nonprofit connecting learners with science Michele Campion, Chief Human Resource Officer, ESAB Welding, a global leader in fabrication technology and medical and specialty gas control equipment

Your success starts now. Be next.