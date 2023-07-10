A collision in Germantown on Sunday evening involving the drivers of a motorcycle and a compact car resulted in the motorcyclist’s death, according to officials.

Montgomery County police officers and fire and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Milestone Manor Lane and Frederick Road around 6:11 p.m. on Sunday for report of a collision involving a vehicle and motorcycle.

According to the police's preliminary investigation, a person driving a black Yamaha MT09 and a person driving a white Toyota Prius collided in the intersection for "reasons still under investigation." The driver of the motorcycle, a 24-year-old male, was transported to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead.

Officers from the police department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit are still investigating the incident, and officials say the deceased motorcyclist’s name will be made public once his next of kin has been notified.