An Olney teenager was shot and killed while on vacation with his family in Puerto Rico for the Fourth of July after an argument broke out on the beach. A suspect has since been arrested and charged in the incident, according to police in Puerto Rica.

Seventeen-year-old Tommy Grays III was a rising senior at James Hubert Blake High. He was enjoying Isla Verde Beach with his uncle and stepfather when a verbal altercation ensued between his stepfather and another man, according to Grays’ father. The man ultimately shot all three family members, killing Grays and hitting both his relatives. A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover funeral expenses.

A letter sent to his peers' families by Principal Shanay Snead reads: "Although he was fairly new to the school community, he had developed strong relationships with many students and staff in such a short period of time. His smile was contagious."

Officials announced the arrest of a Rockville resident in connection with the armed robbery of a man walking his two French bulldogs near The Wharf in Washington, D.C. on July 3. Both stolen dogs—Uno and Cartier—were safely reunited with their family on Thursday.

On Saturday, D.C. police arrested and charged Enrico Brown, 51, with receiving the stolen dogs, but investigators are still trying to identify the actual robbers themselves. Surveillance footage of a potential suspect and car has been released. Detectives are encouraging anyone with information to call D.C. police at (202) 727-9099. [WUSA9]

Teens in Rockville vandalize apartment vending machine

Surveillance video shows a group of teenagers smashing through a Rockville apartment building’s vending machine and biking off with handfuls of snacks on July 3. The machine’s owner said the vandalism has cost him thousands of dollars in revenue.

In the published surveillance footage, the teens do not appear to be wearing masks or face coverings. Police have not announced whether any of the perpetrators have since been arrested or charged in the incident. [Fox 5]

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy with temperatures peaking around 85 and the possibility of a stray shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon.

