Updated at 2:00 p.m. to include the approximate time the incident occurred, comment from CSX and impact on Ride On bus Route 61. And at 3:15 p.m. to include information about service impacts on the MARC train and a similar incident in March.

A person was struck on Monday at approximately 10:13 a.m. by a northbound CSX train in Gaithersburg, Montgomery County Police confirmed. The fatal collision occurred on the railroad tracks near East Deer Park Drive and Railroad Street.

Personnel from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service were dispatched at 10:28 a.m. and pronounced one person dead at the scene, according to MCFRS radio traffic. Underage ‘rager’ at Olney home nets guilty plea for mom, citations for 18 teens

Train traffic in the area has been halted while the incident is being investigated. A spokesperson for the Gaithersburg Police Department said trains will not continue operating until MCPD complete their investigation.

MARC trains running on the Brunswick Line share the railroad with CSX. The MARC Washington Grove station is nearby to where the incident occurred. Brunswick Line trains heading westbound from Union Station in D.C. are expected to leave on time Monday afternoon.

In an email to MoCo360, a CSX spokesperson said the person struck by the train was not authorized to be on the tracks, and added that CSX is supporting local law enforcement with the investigation.

Advertisement

In March a similar incident occurred when person was struck and killed by a MARC train near the the Metropolitcan Grove Station in Gaithersburg.

Due to the incident, Ride On Route 61 will experience a detour on Monday, impacting the route from Shady Grove Station and from Girard Street, according MCDOT officials. Normal service will resume Tuesday, July 11.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Advertisement