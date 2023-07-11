Gary Savage, 60, drove from Tampa, Florida, to the Silver Spring home of his estranged wife, opened fire on her and her boyfriend as they were entering a vehicle and fatally shot his rival, Whali Shabazz, according to Montgomery County prosecutors.

Savage claimed self-defense in the September 2021 violence. But a jury in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County found him guilty Friday.

Text messages admitted into evidence showed Savage knew the two victims were together and expected Shabazz, 42, to be at the Silver Spring home when he arrived, according to a news release from the state’s attorney’s office. Homicide victim’s body found in Seneca Creek

Per charging documents, Montgomery County Police and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to the area of 25 Baileys Court for reports of a shooting on Sept. 3, 2021. Upon arrival, officers located Savage lying naked on the ground with a firearm near his body. Officers said he made “utterances implicating himself in the shooting.”

Police located Shabazz nearby lying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds. First responders unsuccessfully attempted life-saving measures, according to the charging documents. Whali Shabazz, 42, was entering a vehicle when Savage shot and killed him in Silver Spring. Credit: Via MCSAO

Detectives interviewed witnesses at the scene whose statements provided details of the shooting and corroborated that Savage shot Shabazz.

After he killed Shabazz, Savage continued to shoot at his estranged wife as she took cover behind another vehicle, according to the news release from the state’s attorney’s office. She was not injured, according to the release.

In court, Savage claimed self-defense due to the handgun Shabazz had in his possession. On Friday, the jury returned a guilty verdict of attempted first-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a crime of violence.

An attorney for Savage, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Savage now faces the potential of life in prison. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 17.