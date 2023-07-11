Montgomery County Police are attempting to identify a homicide victim whose body was found Sunday evening in Seneca Creek.

Around 5:41 p.m., officers responded to the area of Black Rock Road and Seneca Creek Trail in Gaithersburg for calls that there was a body in the creek, according to police.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service recovered the body, and it was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, who announced that the man was a homicide victim, police said.

Police said they have been unable to identify the body, and they are asking for the public’s help. The man has several distinctive tattoos, including the grim reaper holding a handgun and chain links with what appears to be a cross underneath, according to police.

The department released photos of the tattoos to help people identify him.

Police ask anyone who knows an individual with similar tattoos to contact the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), and callers can remain anonymous.

There is a $10,000 reward for anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest of the suspect(s), police said.