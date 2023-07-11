Maryland DNR warns of dangerous algae mats spotted in Montgomery County

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources wants pets owners to be aware of dangerous algae mats spots in the Potomac River.

Pet owners are urged to keep their animals out of the water in the affected area until further notice. The algae has the appearance of mats of fine, green cotton and can be found along the shoreline, attached to rocks or plants, on the bottom, or floating downstream [WUSA9].

Town Hall to discuss community safety in Germantown

Montgomery County is hosting a “Stop the Violence” community town hall on Wednesday in Germantown.

The meeting will be held in the Germantown Library, at 19840 Century Blvd., from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The meeting is targeted towards youth and their families in the community [My MC Media].

Man stabbed in arm in Silver Spring

The Montgomery County Police Department responded to the 8000 block of Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring for the report of a stabbing around 12:40 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man in an alley who had been stabbed in his left arm [DC News Now].

Today’s Weather:

Sunny, with a high near 90.

In case you missed it:

