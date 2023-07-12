Complaints were filed against 19.8% of Montgomery County police officers last year—234 out of a force of 1,181, according to a report from the department. The first-of-its-kind summary was discussed at a public hearing with the County Council on Tuesday afternoon.

But members of the council’s public safety committee and an advocacy group want more information, saying the report doesn’t show the full story.

The Police Statistical Data Report is a new report required to be submitted to the Montgomery County Council under county legislation passed in 2022. The report is required to include information about complaints filed against police officers, as well as instances of use of force. Homicide victim’s body found in Seneca Creek

While the report includes several charts of data, assessment and analysis are limited because the report does not indicate whether the instances of discipline coincide with complaints against officers, or for what offenses. There is no comparative data provided in regard to previous years.

“When you deal with as many issues as the police deal with over a year, I don’t know whether [234 officers complained about] compared to someplace else is a large number, a small number,” said Councilmember Sidney Katz (D-Dist. 3), who chairs the council’s public safety committee. “And what are the complaints? I mean, is the complaint that they didn’t get there fast enough, or they didn’t smile, or is it something really serious? Those are the types of concerns and questions I have. We need more information.”

Councilmember Dawn Luedtke (D-Dist. 7), a member of the public safety committee, said she also wants more information on which complaints were sustained, as well as the nature of the complaints.

Advertisement

“That’s not spelled out, and that’s the thing that matters. It’s whether or not there was an inappropriate use of force. That distinction is not sussed out in the report,” Luedtke said.

Shiera Goff, MCPD director of public information, did not immediately respond to a request for comment about councilmembers’ criticisms Wednesday. The MCPD Policy and Planning Division, which created the report, deferred MoCo360 to Goff when asked for comment.

According to the report, 14 complaints were filed against officers for discrimination/harassment. While 11 complaints were filed against officers for use of force, no officers were found in violation of the department’s use of force policy. There was a total of 209 instances of use of force “in response to resistance that resulted in an injury to a subject,” according to the report.

Advertisement



Goff said this is the first report of its kind since the law requiring this report went into effect. Goff was unable to immediately provide officer complaint data from previous years Tuesday afternoon or indicate whether this year’s data is consistent with previous years.

According to the report, 12 officers received written reprimands, nine received loss of leave, three received an oral admonishment and three received a suspension from pay with duties. It is unclear according to the report if one officer received more than one kind of discipline or if each tally is an individual officer.



At the Tuesday meeting, Robert Landau, representing the Silver Spring Justice Coalition, was the only speaker during the public hearing. The coalition is an advocacy organization that focuses on police accountability and racial equity in the county. Landau said he is concerned that the report wasn’t thorough enough in accordance with the law.

Advertisement

“Particularly concerning is the absence of data on race and ethnicity. MCPD has had more than enough time to collect and report all the required data,” Landau said.

He said the report should contain more detailed information on use of force, including weapons used, de-escalation techniques used, and the race and ethnicity of the officer and civilian involved.





Katz said he heard Landau’s concerns and plans to reassess the report and determine whether everything required to be addressed by law is available in the report, or if the department needs to provide more information.

Advertisement

The report includes data about the number of officers in the department and their demographics. While there were 1,284 authorized positions in MCPD in 2022, 1,181 were filled – leaving 103 officer vacancies. Only 591 officers, or 50%, reside in the county.

A staff report for the County Council’s public safety committee released in February 2023 revealed that staffing and recruitment challenges within the Montgomery County police department persist—and are worsening in some cases. According to that staff report, resignations and retirements of police officers increased 64% from 2021 to 2022. According to the most recent report, the current sworn officer vacancy rate is 10%, meaning there are 129 openings out of 1,281 authorized officer positions. In 2021, there were 46 sworn officer vacancies.

According to the Police Statistical Data report, only 245 officers – or 20% – were women. About 74% of the force – or 876 officers – were white, 143 were Black, 106 were Hispanic, 54 were Asian/Pacific Islander, and two were American Indian.

Advertisement

In contrast, only 40% of county residents are white, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, while 20% are Latino, 19% are Black and 15% are Asian or Pacific Islander.

“The police force itself is a reflection of the representation of the community. So I know [MCPD] is working on [making it reflect the community]. I believe the $20,000 signing bonus [for new officers] get us more people who are interested and that starts to change the dynamics of people not wanting to be police officers,” Katz said.

County Executive Marc Elrich (D) and MCPD have signed on to an initiative to hire more women in the police department. 30×30 is a nationwide initiative sponsored by the Policing Project at the New York University School of Law to achieve 30% female representation in the police force by 2030. According to department data presented in June, MCPD has had a 3% increase in female officers this year.

Advertisement

The county has been grappling with how to address police accountability. A bill co-sponsored Luedtke and Katz seeks to repeal the county’s existing Policing Advisory Commission (PAC) because the county instated a state-mandated Police Accountability Board (PAB) this month.

Luedtke said this is an opportunity to make sure that work is effective and streamlined as the county works to prevent racial profiling and police brutality, and eliminate confusion between the work and goals of the two bodies.

But some members of the public and some councilmembers don’t want to sunset the PAC, saying both bodies should work towards police accountability.

Eric Sterling, chair of the commission, argued at a public hearing last month that the PAC should remain so it can continue its existing and ongoing work. For example, Sterling said the commission has been working on examining procedures for police department review of video from body-worn cameras, which he said has led the Montgomery County Police Department to look into rewriting its policies.

Advertisement