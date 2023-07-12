Michelle Lee Beach, 53, of Dunedin, Florida died Tuesday after striking a deer on her motorcycle at the 21400 block of Beallsville Road near Sellman Road, in Dickerson, police said.

Around 8:43 p.m., Montgomery County Police and Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and found Beach that was ejected from her motorcycle after the collision. She was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation, but early findings indicate that Beach was following another motorcyclist and driving southbound on Beallsville Road on her pink 2007, Suzuki GXSR 600 motorcycle, police said.

Gaithersburg’s SportsFest event features 3k run Saturday

SportsFest, an annual event in Gaithersburg, will start with a 3k Run at 8 a.m. in Bohrer Park Saturday. The deadline to apply for the 3k is July 12.

The registration fee is $20 for residents and $25 for non-residents. The run benefits Gaithersburg’s Youth and Teen Sports programs.

Then, from 9-11 a.m., kids entering grades K-8 can play and win prizes in soccer, football, baseball, track and field, basketball, volleyball and golf. [Montgomery Community Media]

Northern lights will not be visible in Maryland despite initial reports

Scientists predicted Monday that Maryland residents would be able to see the Northern Lights, but later in the day on Tuesday, they said that prediction was incorrect.

National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration scientists said the glow of the Northern Lights will only be visible from states along the Canadian border.

However, the sun’s solar cycle is expected to peak in 2025, and auroras will become larger and more common then, said Bill Murtagh, a program coordinator at the NOAA. [Washingtonian]

Today’s weather:

Mostly sunny with a high of 93 degrees and 43% humidity.

