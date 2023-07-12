This story was originally published at 10:38 a.m. on July 11, and it was updated at 12:20 p.m. on July 12 to add the identity of the victim and where he was last seen.

Montgomery County Police identified the homicide victim whose body was found Sunday evening in Seneca Creek as Jose Israel Centeno Velasquez, 41, also known as Carlos.

He was identified by his family members on Tuesday, police said.

Around 5:41 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the area of Black Rock Road and Seneca Creek Trail in Gaithersburg for calls that there was a body in the creek, according to police.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service recovered Centeno Velasquez’s body, and it was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, who announced that this was a homicide, police said.

Police urge anyone who has seen Centeno Velasquez to contact the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), and callers can remain anonymous.

There is a $10,000 reward for anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest of the suspect(s), police said.