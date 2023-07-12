Rajon Pierre Mozee, 31, of Rockville was allegedly laying on the road on Piccard Drive near Redland Road in Rockville when he was hit by a car and killed Tuesday, Montgomery County Police announced Wednesday.

Around 5:10 a.m., Rockville City Police and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian and pronounced Mozee dead at the scene, according to police.

Police said that is an active and ongoing investigation, but an initial investigation indicates that the driver of a blue 2018 Honda Civic was traveling northbound on Piccard Drive, nearing Redland Road, when they allegedly hit Mozee. The driver remained at the scene, police said. Since the incident is still under investigation, police said no decision has been made about whether to charge the Civic driver. Man who allegedly threatened Obama, NIST, Rep. Jamie Raskin held without bond

The collision occurred near the Mid-County Department of Health and Human Services building at 1301 Piccard Drive, which houses a 24-hour crisis center, according to their website.

Police urge anyone with information regarding this collision to call Collision Reconstruction Unit detectives at (240) 773-6620.