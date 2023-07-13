Updated July 13 at 10:56 a.m. to correct spelling of Sole D’Italia and to clarify that five people were injured, not necessarily shot. Updated 9:35 a.m. with information from Montgomery County Police.

Five people were injured in a shooting early Thursday outside the Sole D’Italia restaurant at Layhill and Bel Pre roads in the Layhill area of Silver Spring, according to Montgomery County Police news release and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service dispatch.

Emergency service and county police responded to a shooting around 12:15 a.m. and found five people–three women and two men–suffering from injuries related to the shooting. One person sustained serious, but non-life-threating injuries, according to police, and other victims had less-significant injuries or minor injuries.

The investigation is active, and police said they have determined that an argument started inside the restaurant and then moved to the parking lot where the shooting occurred.



This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.