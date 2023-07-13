Montgomery County Police made an arrest Wednesday in connection with the fatal Silver Spring parking garage shooting of a Baltimore man on July 8. Ramone Christopher Ramsey, 30, has been charged with the first-degree murder of Baltimore resident Kymani Elijah Bailey.

The shooting occurred while Bailey was walking through a county-owned parking garage located in the 900 block of Silver Spring Avenue, according to officials. During their investigation, police discovered Ramsey had been kicked out of a nearby nightclub just prior to the shooting. Detectives say they do not know of any affiliation between Ramsay and Bailey. [MyMCM]

Chevy Chase—one of D.C.’s most affluent suburbs—is divided over a new affordable housing plan introduced by D.C. Mayor Murial Bowser (D), which would add 12,000 units by to Ward 3 by 2025. Ward 3 includes parts of Chevy Chase.

A petition started by local group Chevy Chase Voice has garnered over 650 signatures in opposition to the housing plan. The group has also threatened a lawsuit against Bowser over the plan. Residents say they are concerned about upzoning and preserving green space within their neighborhood. [WJLA]

Free hearing aids for low-income residents ages 60+

Over 400 hearing aids and personal sound amplifiers are now being offered to low-income county residents ages 60 and up, thanks to the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services in collaboration with nonprofit Access HEARS, Inc.

“Hearing loss has a significant impact on individuals’ quality of life,” said County Executive Marc Elrich. “This program will help bridge the gap and make hearing aids and personal sound amplifiers more accessible to those who may face financial barriers.” [WTOP]

Today’s weather

Hot and humid with temperatures reaching 95 degrees and little cloud coverage.

