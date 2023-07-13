A North American cannabis operator has purchased the Herbiculture dispensary in Burtonsville for $8.25 million in a deal finalized Monday, the buyer, TerrAscend, announced.

Herbiculture opened five years ago in Burtonsville by Venushski “Venus” Hemchandra, a Sri Lanka native who lives in Baltimore.

The dispensary is the fourth in the state acquired by TerrAscend, which operates The Apothecarium dispensary retail locations, two of which are in Salisbury and Cumberland, according to the dispensary's website. Last month TerrAscend also acquired Blue Ridge Wellness, a dispensary in Parkville.

TerrAscend has operations in California, Michigan, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, with licensed cultivation and processing operations in Maryland and licensed production in Canada.

According to a news release, TerrAscend believes that “Herbiculture is well positioned to achieve substantial sales and profit growth.”

Hemchandra also owns Ceylon House, a smoke lounge only a few steps away from Herbiculture. On July 1, as the legalization of recreational use of marijuana went into effect, the social media accounts of both Ceylon House and Herbiculture announced they would be closing temporarily until further notice.

It is unclear at this time if the lounge was acquired in the deal, will be for sale, or if Venus will continue to operate it. Ceylon House opened in early March as a way for medicinal cannabis users to socialize. The lounge serves as the first medical marijuana smoke lounge in the state.

Hemchandra declined to comment on the sale and a representative for TerrAscend could not be reached for comment by phone.