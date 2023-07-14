Westfield Montgomery mall, 7101 Democracy Blvd. in Bethesda, presents its first free family-friendly Touch a Truck Community Day event 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the Cheesecake Factory parking lot.

The Bethesda Chevy Chase Fire Department, Gaithersburg City Police, Maryland Department of Transportation, Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection, Montgomery County Police Department, Rockville City Police and Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission will highlight their vehicles, ranging from police cars and fire trucks to a SWAT armored truck, according to a news release from Westfield Montgomery. The agencies will also present games and giveaways.

The Bethesda Chevy Chase Fire Department will have their fire truck, ambulance, and gear for kids to understand how it all works, along with stickers, according to Sean Purcell, captain of the Department.

“The importance of [the event] is just kind of explain what we do, what our mission is; we can give a little bit of history of the department, organization and all that,” Purcell said. “We kind of shied away from doing public events during COVID and now we’re back into them, we pretty much take every one that we get to kind of get out there in the public.”

There will also be a tractor, dump truck and excavator display by Green Earth, Montgomery County Recycling and Digging and Rigging.

“We’re thrilled to host the Touch a Truck Community Day event at Westfield Montgomery Mall,’’ said Stuart Amos, senior general manager at Westfield Montgomery, in the release. “Our goal is to foster community engagement and provide a fun-filled day for families. We’re looking forward to seeing everyone there.’’

The event will also offer bounce installations and face painting. The Great Zucchini, a kids’ magician/entertainer, will perform at 11 a.m.

Pet Connect Rescue, a nonprofit rescue organization committed to saving cats and dogs, will have puppies on site for adoption. Westfield Montgomery partners California Pizza Kitchen, Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana, Lucky Strike and Shake Shack will offer free samples.

According to the release, there will also be opportunities for attendees to give back as Interfaith Works, at 981 Rollins Ave. in Rockville, will have a donation truck accepting clothes and essential and food pantry items.

