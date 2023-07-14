A driver was fatally shot Thursday night in the White Oak area of Silver Spring, before colliding with other cars, Montgomery County Police said.

The fatal shooting is at least the third this month in Montgomery County and comes a day after five people were injured in a shooting in Layhill.

Police said they responded around 11:02 p.m. to the 1500 block of Heather Hollow Circle for a vehicle collision and found several cars that were hit. The driver who hit the other cars was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital, where he eventually died, and his identity has not been released, police said.

This incident is being investigated as a homicide, police tweeted around 3 a.m.

There is no suspect information, no one is in custody, and this remains an active and ongoing investigation, according to police.

Among the other incidents of gun violence this month, a 20-year-old man was killed in a parking garage in downtown Silver Spring on July 8 and a 40-year-old man was killed near the Vista at White Oak Apartments on July 6. Three men and two women were injured in a shooting early Thursday outside Sole D’Italia in Layhill.

Police Director of Public Information Shiera Goff and Councilmember Kristen Mink (D-Dist. 5, which includes most of the shooting locations) did not immediately respond Friday morning to requests for comment about the spate of violence.

The Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office had been in White Oak on July 7 for an event in its series of “Summer of Peace” events to reduce crime and violence. State’s Attorney John McCarthy, members of his staff and community members homed in on keeping youth in school and in constructive activities to reduce crime.

There will be another Summer of Peace event Friday at Long Branch-Garland Neighborhood Park in Silver Spring.